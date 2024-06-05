In south, enemy loses 156 personnel, 21 equipment units, incl two Pantsir-S1 air defense missile systems

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict fire on enemy locations; within 24 hours they received confirmation that the number of enemy personnel had been reduced by 156 people.

As the press service of the Southern Defense Forces said on the Telegram channel, the enemy also lost 21 units of weapons and military equipment, of which: two Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems; six guns; two mortars; four units of armored vehicles; four reconnaissance UAVs; two radar stations and a CCTV camera.

"A field ammunition supply point, a firing position, two dugouts, three observation posts, a command post and a UAV control post were destroyed," the forces said.