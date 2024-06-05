Facts

13:12 05.06.2024

Half of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy did not fulfill most of his election promises, half of them blame his entourage for this – KIIS opinion poll

Half of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy did not fulfill most of his election promises, half of them blame his entourage for this – KIIS opinion poll

Some 18% of respondents answered that V. Zelenskyy fulfilled most or all of his promises (5% of them say that all promises were fulfilled), according to a public opinion survey conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from May 16 through May 22.

Some 19% believe that he has fulfilled about half of the promises, while 50% believe that he has fulfilled few or none of the promises (of them 25% believe that he has fulfilled none of the promises).

Among the regions, there are not much more of those who believe that the majority or about half of Zelenskyy's election promises were fulfilled in the center and south of Ukraine. On the contrary, residents of the west and east of the country reported somewhat more often about non-fulfillment of promises.

Moreover, among those who believe that Zelenskyy has not fulfilled all his promises, the majority of respondents (50%) explain this by the presence of dishonest, corrupt people in the president’s team. Next, with approximately the same result (26-32%), are explanations such as a lack of competent people in his team, a full-scale invasion, inexperience, and the influence of oligarchs. Fewer respondents (9-14%) spoke about the personal corruption of the head of state, the influence of other countries, the weakening of the situation by the opposition, and the unrealistic nature of promises.

"It is important to note that Ukrainians mostly focus not on the President himself (on his personal qualities), but on his entourage/team. So, to an additional open question about the President's failures, the most people talked about a full-scale invasion and about personnel policy (the top 3 also include problems with the fight against corruption). Given that the President is highly trusted in society, relevant and transparent (for the public) personnel decisions will allow maintaining social legitimacy in this difficult period," Executive Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetsky said.

From May 16 to 22, 2024, the KIIS conducted its own nationwide public opinion survey Omnibus, to which, by order of the public organization Center for Strategic Communications Forum, questions were added about the 5th anniversary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. By the method of computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI), based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting), 1,002 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine) were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50%, 3.0% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% - for indicators close to 10%, 1.5% - for indicators close to 5%. Under conditions of war, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added. The obtained results are still highly representative.

