14:23 31.05.2024

Ukraine signs security agreement with Sweden

The agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm on Friday.

“In the context of this Agreement and subject to its national legal and constitutional requirements, Sweden will provide to Ukraine military assistance to a total amount of SEK 75 billion (approximately EUR 6.5 billion), over the three-year period of 2024 – 2026. The amount of assistance will grow during the ten-year validity period of the document,” the press service of the President’s Office commented on this signing in a press release on the website.

According to it, Ukraine's military support includes aviation and air defense, armored vehicles, artillery, strengthening maritime security, assistance in mine clearance and unmanned vehicles.

It is noted that Sweden has already provided and will continue to transfer Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles to Ukraine, for which the partners will also explore the possibilities of joint production. A unique part of the agreement is the provision of specialized ASC 890 aircraft, as well as the prospect of transferring JAS 39 Gripen aircraft to Ukraine, including appropriate training.

In addition, Sweden will support the development of modern military-industrial potential of Ukraine, develop bilateral cooperation on localization, repair, maintenance and production of Swedish defense products in our country.

Separate blocks of the agreement relate to support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, sanctions, compensation for damage and bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance to the country in economic recovery, protection of critical infrastructure.

In addition, Sweden has clearly confirmed Ukraine's support for EU and NATO membership, the press release says.

In total, Ukraine has concluded 13 bilateral security deals so far: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Sweden.

