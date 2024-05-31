Facts

09:57 31.05.2024

Transformer destroyed in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv because of morning attack - DTEK

1 min read

On Friday morning, rocket debris destroyed a transformer substation in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv, the DTEK energy holding reports.

“This morning, rocket debris damaged the power grid and completely destroyed a transformer substation in Holosiyivsky district of the capital. As soon as the security situation allowed, DTEK energy workers began to return power,” said a message published on Telegram.

It is indicated that at 08:10 it was possible to power most of the houses using backup sources.

At the same time, about 10 private houses and a commercial facility remain without power supply. DTEK promises that electricity will be restored by the end of the day.

Tags: #transformers

