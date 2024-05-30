Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

Poland did not impose restrictions on the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine outside Ukrainian territory, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said in an interview with Radio ZET.

When asked whether Polish equipment transferred to Ukraine could be used on Russian territory, Tomczyk said that "they can fight as they want."

"We decided to help Ukraine in the conflict, Ukraine was subjected to a brutal attack, so it has the right to defend itself as it sees fit," Tomczyk emphasized.

In his opinion, Western countries should also lift such restrictions.

"Poland does not apply any restrictions when it comes to the use of Polish weapons by Ukrainians," the politician noted.

Tomczyk said that Poland has already transferred 44 aid packages to Ukraine and is preparing 45.

"In total, the total amount of contributions is PLN 15-20 billion zlotys," the deputy minister said.