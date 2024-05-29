Kuchma about Martynenko: He always had many plans and projects

President of Ukraine (1994 - 2005) Leonid Kuchma has expressed his condolences on the death of Olexander Martynenko, who was his press secretary from 1998 to 2001.

“It’s hard for me to believe that this is true. It’s hard for me to find words... I could never imagine that this would happen. I remember him as young and bright. He always had so many plans and projects that it seemed as if everything was ahead of him. He was an easy-going person and a professional heavyweight. He was a true friend, whose help I could count on until the end. Thank you for everything, Sasha,” Kuchma was quoted as saying by press secretary of his Presidential "Ukraine" Foundation, Darka Olifer, on Facebook.