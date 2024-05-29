Facts

13:19 29.05.2024

Kuchma about Martynenko: He always had many plans and projects

1 min read
Kuchma about Martynenko: He always had many plans and projects

President of Ukraine (1994 - 2005) Leonid Kuchma has expressed his condolences on the death of Olexander Martynenko, who was his press secretary from 1998 to 2001.

“It’s hard for me to believe that this is true. It’s hard for me to find words... I could never imagine that this would happen. I remember him as young and bright. He always had so many plans and projects that it seemed as if everything was ahead of him. He was an easy-going person and a professional heavyweight. He was a true friend, whose help I could count on until the end. Thank you for everything, Sasha,” Kuchma was quoted as saying by press secretary of his Presidential "Ukraine" Foundation, Darka Olifer, on Facebook.

 

Tags: #martynenko_condolences #kuchma

MORE ABOUT

12:40 29.05.2024
Tymoshenko: there is always a shortage of people like Martynenko

Tymoshenko: there is always a shortage of people like Martynenko

12:38 29.05.2024
Arakhamia: Martynenko’s death is a great loss for Ukrainian journalism

Arakhamia: Martynenko’s death is a great loss for Ukrainian journalism

20:50 28.05.2024
Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

18:59 28.05.2024
Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

18:08 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

18:06 28.05.2024
Yermak: Oleksandr Martynenko is history of profession, person who will forever be in country's history

Yermak: Oleksandr Martynenko is history of profession, person who will forever be in country's history

15:20 28.09.2023
Special project. Mayor of Drohobych: 90% of IDPs need permanent housing, because they have nowhere to return

Special project. Mayor of Drohobych: 90% of IDPs need permanent housing, because they have nowhere to return

14:07 10.09.2021
Putin-Zelensky meeting will be complicated from all points of view – Kuchma

Putin-Zelensky meeting will be complicated from all points of view – Kuchma

11:57 26.08.2021
Kuchma about his presidency: There were two important things that I underestimated

Kuchma about his presidency: There were two important things that I underestimated

17:12 26.06.2021
Constitution has to be changed according to requirements of time, but only in interests of Ukrainian people - Kuchma

Constitution has to be changed according to requirements of time, but only in interests of Ukrainian people - Kuchma

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

Sweden announces largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 bln

Another victim dies as result of enemy attack on Epicenter shopping center in Kharkiv

In Toretsk, as result of three air bombs dropped by enemy, two people killed, three injured

Zelenskyy, Montenegro discuss preparations for Peace Summit, steps to bring Russian invasion of Ukraine closer to end

LATEST

Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for aid provided, noting it 'not only saves Ukrainian lives, but also helps ensure long-term peace, security in Europe'

Russia again cancels Intl Army Games, probably due to lack of personnel, equipment – British intelligence

Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

Sweden announces largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 bln

UAV attack on power facility in Rivne region led to short-term loss of power to consumers – Ukrenergo

Stefanishyna at meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council calls on allies to strengthen air defense of Ukraine

Another victim dies as result of enemy attack on Epicenter shopping center in Kharkiv

In Toretsk, as result of three air bombs dropped by enemy, two people killed, three injured

City of Kovel meets fourth evacuation train from Donetsk region

Opportunities to expand military training for Ukraine being discussed in Brussels – Borrell

AD
AD
AD
AD