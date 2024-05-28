Facts

13:56 28.05.2024

Govt bans all types of gambling advertising

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned all types of advertising for the gambling business, as follows from government resolution No. 583.

Thus, changes have been made to Paragraph 1 of cabinet resolution No. 566 of May 17, 2024 on some issues of countering the negative consequences of the functioning of gambling on the Internet.

“Subparagraph 1 after the words “order of restriction” is supplemented with the words “all forms”, and after the words “by restriction” - with the words “namely prohibition,” the resolution says.

According to the document, the ban will remain in effect until the law on combating gambling addiction, which is currently under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

