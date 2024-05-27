Facts

18:08 27.05.2024

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, said that 90 states had already confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit.

"Now 90 countries have confirmed their participation. We will continue to work with the leaders of the world for the sake of wider representation," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine also thanked the Spanish Prime Minister for his personal agreement to take part in the Peace Summit.

According to Zelenskyy, this summit will be the first real opportunity to really bring a just and reliable peace closer.

"Not just some kind of pause between Russian strikes, but real peace. There, at the Summit, we will see who really believes in international law in the world and is ready to defend it effectively. Every leader, who does not want to continue this war and further aggression by the Russian Federation, can demonstrate at the Summit his genuine interest in peace."

The Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Tags: #zelenskyy #peace_summit

