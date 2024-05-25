Airstrike on construction hypermarket provokes massive fire, two people killed

The Russian armed forces attacked a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv with two guided bombs, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"According to updated data, two people died. A fire broke out on 15,000 square meters," Synehubov said on the Telegram channel.

The number of victims as a result of an enemy strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv is growing, Synehubov said.

"The number of victims has increased to 11 people," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

A video of a fire at the Epicenter construction market was published on social networks.