Zelenskyy: 90 more Ukrainians return home from Russian captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his Telegram channel on Tuesday evening, announced another prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation with the assistance of the UAE, as a result of which another 90 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine.

“Home is not just a word. Home means Ukraine. Today, another 90 of our people returned home from Russian captivity,” the President said, noting that among them were soldiers of the National Guard, the Navy, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fighters of territorial defense and border guards.

“Those who defended Mariupol. Those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Those who were on Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Luhansk directions,” he added.

As Zelenskyy stressed, “we remember all our people in Russian captivity. We continue our work for the release of everyone. We seek the truth about everyone who may be held by the enemy.”

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the entire Ukrainian team that deals with exchanges, as well as all partners who help, in particular, the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in this release of Ukrainians.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that 90 of their servicemen had also returned to Russia.