15:46 25.05.2024

Interior Minister: About 84% of over 60,000 civil protection facilities in Ukraine fully comply with established requirements

About 84% of over 60,000 civil protection facilities in Ukraine fully comply with established requirements, State Emergency Service and police specialists conduct quarterly monitoring of the condition and availability of shelters, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"One of the most important issues we are focusing on is civil protection. We had to almost drastically change all the earlier existing guidelines and requirements for the construction of protective structures, systematise their accounting and improve the process of informing citizens," Klymenko said during his speech at the consultation meeting ministers of internal affairs of the Baltic countries, Finland, Norway, Poland and Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said a separate challenge for the ministry is the safety of employees who work at sites of enemy shelling, since rescuers often become "targets" for Russians. Due to this, the Ministry of Internal Affairs had to change its approaches to work.

"Unfortunately, all instructions are 'written in blood.' We have repeatedly changed our approach to work, equipment requirements and emergency response protocols. We always take into account the operational situation in each particular region and, if necessary, make adjustments to the algorithms of our employees' actions," Klymenko said.

He thanked his foreign colleagues for their support and expressed the Ukrainian side's readiness to share in the future its own experience of civil protection in war conditions.

