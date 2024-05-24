AFU General Staff: 10 'trench electronic warfare' equipment already been certified, majority are Ukrainian-made

One of the main priorities of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the development of electronic warfare, in particular, to date, ten "trench electronic warfare" equipment have been certified, another ten are undergoing the certification process, Head of the Main Directorate of Electronic Warfare and Cyber Warfare of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Ivan Pavlenko said.

"As for the most interesting topic – the so-called short-range electronic warfare, or they are also called 'trench' electronic warfare. This is just one of the niches of electronic warfare, in fact there are a lot of them. Electronic warfare extends from space systems to the simplest and small funds. Today we have codified about ten funds, the majority are Ukrainian producers," Pavlenko said at a briefing in Kyiv.

The colonel also said that about ten more funds are currently undergoing codification measures. According to him, "these products are already of the second generation, because development in this direction is ongoing."

"Literally every three-four months, some change occurs: new data transmission protocols appear, new frequency ranges appear. All this requires a very quick response from our manufacturers. Frankly speaking, this is very difficult. Today the state cannot fully meet the needs our military personnel using the specified means," the head of the Main Directorate of Electronic and Cyber Warfare said.

Pavlenko expressed gratitude to the volunteers who provide these funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "At the same time, we are working, so both the quantity and quality of these funds are constantly growing," he said.

The colonel noted that we are talking not only about radio jamming means, but also about means of detecting enemy UAVs. He emphasized that many means that were effective two years ago are no longer used today.

"Over the past year, the number of aircraft-type UAVs has tripled. The number of FPV drones has quadrupled. We understand that this will not stop, this trend will develop. Therefore, the correct use of electronic warfare equipment and their coordination is very important," Pavlenko said.

According to him, the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pays great attention to the development of electronic warfare. In particular, the number of electronic warfare units is increasing.

An additional course on electronic warfare and cyber warfare has also been introduced to ensure that Ukrainian military personnel have at least basic knowledge in this area.