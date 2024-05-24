Facts

20:34 24.05.2024

AFU General Staff: 10 'trench electronic warfare' equipment already been certified, majority are Ukrainian-made

2 min read

One of the main priorities of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the development of electronic warfare, in particular, to date, ten "trench electronic warfare" equipment have been certified, another ten are undergoing the certification process, Head of the Main Directorate of Electronic Warfare and Cyber Warfare of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Ivan Pavlenko said.

"As for the most interesting topic – the so-called short-range electronic warfare, or they are also called 'trench' electronic warfare. This is just one of the niches of electronic warfare, in fact there are a lot of them. Electronic warfare extends from space systems to the simplest and small funds. Today we have codified about ten funds, the majority are Ukrainian producers," Pavlenko said at a briefing in Kyiv.

The colonel also said that about ten more funds are currently undergoing codification measures. According to him, "these products are already of the second generation, because development in this direction is ongoing."

"Literally every three-four months, some change occurs: new data transmission protocols appear, new frequency ranges appear. All this requires a very quick response from our manufacturers. Frankly speaking, this is very difficult. Today the state cannot fully meet the needs our military personnel using the specified means," the head of the Main Directorate of Electronic and Cyber Warfare said.

Pavlenko expressed gratitude to the volunteers who provide these funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "At the same time, we are working, so both the quantity and quality of these funds are constantly growing," he said.

The colonel noted that we are talking not only about radio jamming means, but also about means of detecting enemy UAVs. He emphasized that many means that were effective two years ago are no longer used today.

"Over the past year, the number of aircraft-type UAVs has tripled. The number of FPV drones has quadrupled. We understand that this will not stop, this trend will develop. Therefore, the correct use of electronic warfare equipment and their coordination is very important," Pavlenko said.

According to him, the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pays great attention to the development of electronic warfare. In particular, the number of electronic warfare units is increasing.

An additional course on electronic warfare and cyber warfare has also been introduced to ensure that Ukrainian military personnel have at least basic knowledge in this area.

Tags: #certification #production

MORE ABOUT

20:07 25.04.2024
Metinvest's Pokrovske mine extracts 1.2 mln tonnes of coking coal in Q1, plan for 2024 is 5.35 mln tonnes

Metinvest's Pokrovske mine extracts 1.2 mln tonnes of coking coal in Q1, plan for 2024 is 5.35 mln tonnes

20:26 12.04.2024
Metinvest's Pokrovske Coal introduces automation of coal transfer from the conveyor to improve safety and reduce personnel shortages

Metinvest's Pokrovske Coal introduces automation of coal transfer from the conveyor to improve safety and reduce personnel shortages

19:53 01.04.2024
ARMA, Ukrnafta call on NSDC to help unblock hydrocarbon production at Sakhalin field

ARMA, Ukrnafta call on NSDC to help unblock hydrocarbon production at Sakhalin field

19:31 08.03.2024
Ukraine increases rolled steel production by half in Jan-Feb

Ukraine increases rolled steel production by half in Jan-Feb

19:19 16.02.2024
Ukrnafta receives additional daily flow rate of 75,000 cubic meters of gas thanks to two booster compressor stations

Ukrnafta receives additional daily flow rate of 75,000 cubic meters of gas thanks to two booster compressor stations

20:46 09.02.2024
Ukrgazvydobuvannia on Feb 8 sets record volume of daily gas production over past five years

Ukrgazvydobuvannia on Feb 8 sets record volume of daily gas production over past five years

10:46 01.02.2024
UAV production in Ukraine significantly expands in 2023 – Ministry of Defense

UAV production in Ukraine significantly expands in 2023 – Ministry of Defense

19:55 18.01.2024
Drone that reached St. Petersburg was of Ukrainian production – Kamyshin

Drone that reached St. Petersburg was of Ukrainian production – Kamyshin

20:35 12.01.2024
Energoatom exceeds electricity production plan in 2023 by 1.6%

Energoatom exceeds electricity production plan in 2023 by 1.6%

22:11 11.01.2024
Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian forces intensify operations in Kramatorsk axis during day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KROPYVNYTSKYI - TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Zelenskyy: More efforts, determination of world leaders needed so that Russian terror finally loses

LATEST

Govt authorizes use of cannabis for educational purposes, scientific and technical activities, production of medicines for use in medical practice

Russia holding over 400 Ukrainian women in captivity

In Sumy direction, defense is built effectively: there are enough forces, means to deter enemy in case of attack

Defense Ministry: Over 1 mln citizens update data through Reserve+

Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kharkiv on region's operational situation, preparations for heating season

Stefanchuk announces official start of Ukraine-Poland talks on security guarantees

Defense Ministry's procurement agencies to be able to use United24 funds for AFU's needs

Ukraine completes all four legislative steps to launch EU accession negotiations – Zhovkva

Biden likely to miss Global Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

AD
AD
AD
AD