18:26 24.05.2024

Shmyhal, delegation of Polish Senate discuss military support sanctions against Russia, its assets seizure

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with the delegation of the Polish Senate led by Marshal Małgorzata Kidowa-Blonska military support, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, sanctions against Russia, seizure of Russian assets and the development of border infrastructure.

"We have separately focused on the situation in the energy sector. We count on Poland's assistance in supplying the necessary equipment, in particular, generators, modular gas turbine boilers. We intend to decentralize the Ukrainian energy system in order to make it less vulnerable to the enemy," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

Among other things, the prime minister thanked Poland for providing ammunition for air defense.

Tags: #ukraine #poland

