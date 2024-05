Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

The number of victims of the strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces on Kharkiv on Thursday continues to grow, four dead are already known, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack on Kharkiv, four people were killed. The whereabouts of two more people are being established," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.