Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

NPC Ukrenergo plans to apply hourly outage schedules all day on Thursday.

As the system operator noted on its Facebook on Wednesday evening, this is due to the expected cloudiness for tomorrow, which will reduce production of electricity by solar power plants.

It also clarifies that hourly outages concern both the population and industry.

As reported, today hourly outages are applied from 19:00 until the end of the day.