Facts

15:50 21.05.2024

No one questions legitimacy of Ukrainian authorities – Poroshenko

1 min read
No one questions legitimacy of Ukrainian authorities – Poroshenko

No one questions the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities, Co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Today is May 21. Remember how much we were frightened by Maidan 3.0 and resistance rallies. In the end, Bankova's [Bankova Street is the address of the Office of the President of Ukraine in Kyiv] Telegram channels are spreading messages about an allegedly strong wave of [claims about] the president's illegitimacy. This morning has demonstrated that this is a complete total lie. Nobody questions the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities. The only thing is that it would be desirable for it to report," the European Solidarity party's press service quoted Poroshenko as saying in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

The MP also noted that for several months now the mono-majority and the leadership of parliament have been blocking the creation of temporary investigative commissions on the construction of fortifications and drones.

According to Poroshenko, the faction also demands that the Verkhovna Rada adopt a law banning religious organizations associated with Russia in Ukraine.

Tags: #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

13:36 01.12.2023
Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

19:48 29.11.2023
Poroshenko to take part in Intl Democratic Union Summit in Washington

Poroshenko to take part in Intl Democratic Union Summit in Washington

20:00 30.08.2023
Poroshenko compares Putin to bin Laden on Turkish TV channel: His end will be same

Poroshenko compares Putin to bin Laden on Turkish TV channel: His end will be same

14:58 26.05.2023
Poroshenko urges NATO to invite Ukraine to Alliance at Vilnius summit

Poroshenko urges NATO to invite Ukraine to Alliance at Vilnius summit

18:57 23.03.2023
Poroshenko on air of Italian TV channel: we want to hear strong voice of Pope in defense of Ukrainian children

Poroshenko on air of Italian TV channel: we want to hear strong voice of Pope in defense of Ukrainian children

10:57 09.12.2022
Poroshenko discusses needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces with leaders of Ukrainian caucus in US Congress

Poroshenko discusses needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces with leaders of Ukrainian caucus in US Congress

18:30 02.09.2022
Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

16:16 15.07.2022
Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

16:16 04.06.2022
Poroshenko will take part in European Financial Congress in Poland June 5-7

Poroshenko will take part in European Financial Congress in Poland June 5-7

15:23 01.06.2022
Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

Kuleba: Ukraine asking partners to consider possibility of intercepting from their territory Russian missiles launched against Ukrainian settlements

German FM: Zelenskyy is legitimate president of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss supply of air defense systems

EU agrees on plan to use proceeds from Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

Kuleba: Ukraine asking partners to consider possibility of intercepting from their territory Russian missiles launched against Ukrainian settlements

German FM: Zelenskyy is legitimate president of Ukraine

Kherson authorities report three injured people as enemy shells city

Teenager wounded as enemy forces attack Kherson – municipal authorities

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss supply of air defense systems

Local resident wounded as Russian army shells Ivanivka in Kherson region – local authorities

Stefanchuk promises to find compromise on inclusion in parliament's agenda bill banning activities in religious organizations associated with Russia

Pokrovsk remains Russian operational objective despite opening new axis in Kharkiv region – UK Defense Intelligence

Three people wounded as enemy attacks Antonivka in Kherson region – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD