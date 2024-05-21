No one questions the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities, Co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Today is May 21. Remember how much we were frightened by Maidan 3.0 and resistance rallies. In the end, Bankova's [Bankova Street is the address of the Office of the President of Ukraine in Kyiv] Telegram channels are spreading messages about an allegedly strong wave of [claims about] the president's illegitimacy. This morning has demonstrated that this is a complete total lie. Nobody questions the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities. The only thing is that it would be desirable for it to report," the European Solidarity party's press service quoted Poroshenko as saying in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

The MP also noted that for several months now the mono-majority and the leadership of parliament have been blocking the creation of temporary investigative commissions on the construction of fortifications and drones.

According to Poroshenko, the faction also demands that the Verkhovna Rada adopt a law banning religious organizations associated with Russia in Ukraine.