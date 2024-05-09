Zelenskyy: PM of Ireland confirms his participation in Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris.

"Ireland's neutrality does not imply disregard for justice and the restoration of peace. During our call, Ireland's Taoiseach Simon Harris confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

He also thanked Ireland for its humanitarian and logistical support.

"We also discussed further cooperation in humanitarian mine clearance. We agreed to direct our teams to begin working on a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration as soon as possible," the president added.