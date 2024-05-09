Facts

11:43 09.05.2024

German Minister for Economic Cooperation, Development arrives in Kyiv

1 min read

German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

According to Tagesschau, Schulze came to assure Ukraine of continued support for reconstruction. According to media reports, negotiations in the Ukrainian capital will include, among other things, the expansion of the Ukrainian energy system with German help and the training of skilled workers.

The visit serves as preparation for a major reconstruction conference expected to attract some 1,500 participants in Berlin on June 11-12, including heads of state and government. "People here are rebuilding their country every day, they are not giving up. It is very important that there is not only support for weapons, but also support for civilian development," Schulze said in Kyiv.

The Berlin conference will focus, among other things, on how small and medium-sized companies can be supported and how to find a skilled workforce for recovery.

Tags: #kyiv #germany #minister

