Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

Ukraine last year exported, according to preliminary data, agricultural products worth at least $20 billion, which is about half less than in 2021, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

He also stressed that this is still a very considerable amount, especially given the aggression of the Russian Federation and other circumstances in which Ukraine carried out external deliveries.

Solsky noted that in 2021, most of the foreign exchange earnings went to the Ukrainian agricultural sector, while in 2022 infrastructure and logistics companies, including foreign ones, received a significant part of the margin from crop exports.

"Ships that come with Ukrainian grain, insurance services and everything else, due to war risks and the conditions in which we live, have risen in price significantly. But this is still item No. 1 on the country's foreign exchange earnings, and there are high chances that next year the situation will be similar," the minister stressed.

As reported, according to preliminary data of Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, last year Ukraine exported 99.8 million tonnes of products and goods of all kinds for a total of $44.1 billion, which is respectively 38.4% and 35% less than in 2021.