Economy

17:42 04.01.2023

Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

2 min read
Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

Ukraine last year exported, according to preliminary data, agricultural products worth at least $20 billion, which is about half less than in 2021, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

He also stressed that this is still a very considerable amount, especially given the aggression of the Russian Federation and other circumstances in which Ukraine carried out external deliveries.

Solsky noted that in 2021, most of the foreign exchange earnings went to the Ukrainian agricultural sector, while in 2022 infrastructure and logistics companies, including foreign ones, received a significant part of the margin from crop exports.

"Ships that come with Ukrainian grain, insurance services and everything else, due to war risks and the conditions in which we live, have risen in price significantly. But this is still item No. 1 on the country's foreign exchange earnings, and there are high chances that next year the situation will be similar," the minister stressed.

As reported, according to preliminary data of Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, last year Ukraine exported 99.8 million tonnes of products and goods of all kinds for a total of $44.1 billion, which is respectively 38.4% and 35% less than in 2021.

Tags: #grain #export #solsky

MORE ABOUT

14:14 04.01.2023
SBU eliminates corruption embezzlement scheme in export of grain

SBU eliminates corruption embezzlement scheme in export of grain

10:38 04.01.2023
Over 16 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food exported under grain deal

Over 16 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food exported under grain deal

21:00 27.12.2022
Russian invasion causes $50-60 mln damage to Prometey grain trader, eight elevators affected

Russian invasion causes $50-60 mln damage to Prometey grain trader, eight elevators affected

18:41 27.12.2022
Ukraine in 2023 to harvest about 40 mln tonnes of crops due to unprofitability of growing grain – owner of Prometey Group

Ukraine in 2023 to harvest about 40 mln tonnes of crops due to unprofitability of growing grain – owner of Prometey Group

18:52 21.12.2022
Ukraine exports almost 36 mln tonnes of agricultural products since start of war

Ukraine exports almost 36 mln tonnes of agricultural products since start of war

16:03 01.12.2022
Ukraine sends 27,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria

Ukraine sends 27,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria

15:48 26.11.2022
Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

15:20 26.11.2022
Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

17:43 25.11.2022
Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

09:52 24.11.2022
Four ships to deliver Ukrainian agricultural products to Turkey, France and Spain

Four ships to deliver Ukrainian agricultural products to Turkey, France and Spain

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Ukraine's govt to focus on renewable energy, decentralized energy system

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

Nova Poshta pays over UAH 5 bln in taxes in 2022

Diesel fuel deliveries from Hungary via Samara-Western Direction pipeline in 2022 amount to 114,000 tonnes - Ukrtransnafta

Supplies of Russian gas to Latvia fall 73% in Jan-Nov

AD
AD
AD
AD