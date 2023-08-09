Economy

20:43 09.08.2023

Ferrexpo hopes for complete abolition of seizure of PGOK accounts in case of royalty underpayment for iron ore mining in 2018-2021

2 min read
Ferrexpo hopes for complete abolition of seizure of PGOK accounts in case of royalty underpayment for iron ore mining in 2018-2021

Ferrexpo mining company with assets in Ukraine hopes for a complete abolition of the seizure of accounts of PrJSC Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (Poltava GOK) in the case of underpayment of royalty for iron ore mining in 2018-2021.

According to the company’s semi-annual report, on February 3, 2022, PGOK and Yeristovo GOK LLC received letters from the Prosecutor General's Office, in which they were notified of an ongoing investigation into a possible underpayment of royalties for iron ore mining during 2018-2021.

It is noted that the amount of underpayment in the letters is not specified.

As part of the investigation, the PGO requested documents related to the payment of royalties for iron ore and required four representatives of the group's subsidiaries to appear as witnesses in the case as part of the investigation.

On February 8, 2022, PGOK received a tax audit act, which alleges underpayment of royalties for the extraction of iron ore in the period from April 2017 to June 2021 in the amount of about UAH 1.042 billion (approximately $28.424 million as of December 31, 2022).

The group has submitted its objections to the requirements set out in the tax audit report and it was expected that this case would eventually be heard by the courts of Ukraine. However, due to the current situation in Ukraine, it is not known if and when the tax office will provide a final tax audit report taking into account or dismissal of the objections of PGOK, as well as whether and when there will be a first hearing in relation to the final claim received, and how the aforementioned investigation will be developed further, the report states.

Tags: #ferrexpo #accounts #arest #pgok

MORE ABOUT

19:53 17.03.2023
Ferrexpo continues to lay claim to Galeschynske ferruginous quartzite deposit after license revoked due to sanctions against Belanovo Mining

Ferrexpo continues to lay claim to Galeschynske ferruginous quartzite deposit after license revoked due to sanctions against Belanovo Mining

20:34 15.03.2023
Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

15:01 08.03.2023
Zhevaho considers illegal seizure of Ferrexpo's shares mining companies under SPF claim, to appeal it

Zhevaho considers illegal seizure of Ferrexpo's shares mining companies under SPF claim, to appeal it

19:21 17.02.2023
Court partially unblocks accounts of Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining to pay salaries, other social obligations, to ensure production

Court partially unblocks accounts of Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining to pay salaries, other social obligations, to ensure production

09:56 30.12.2022
Zhevaho leaves Ferrexpo board of directors

Zhevaho leaves Ferrexpo board of directors

11:39 29.12.2022
Ferrexpo denies connection of Zhevaho's detention in France with company

Ferrexpo denies connection of Zhevaho's detention in France with company

11:41 11.10.2022
Ferrexpo suspends production due to power cuts

Ferrexpo suspends production due to power cuts

10:37 20.09.2022
Ukraine's court of appeals rules to transfer 40.19% of Poltava GOK shares to former shareholders – Ferrexpo

Ukraine's court of appeals rules to transfer 40.19% of Poltava GOK shares to former shareholders – Ferrexpo

16:38 10.05.2022
Ferrexpo is addressing technical procedural issue related to dividends paid in previous periods

Ferrexpo is addressing technical procedural issue related to dividends paid in previous periods

12:13 14.03.2022
Humanitarian fund to support Ukrainians financed by Ferrexpo expanded to $7.5 mln

Humanitarian fund to support Ukrainians financed by Ferrexpo expanded to $7.5 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

SPF denies deliveries of titanium ore by United Mining Chemical Company to aggressor country

Scope of restoration work at TPPs, CHPPs after Russian strikes less than 2% of damage – NEURC head

Poland to close border for Ukrainian agricultural goods after Sept 15, some of frontline countries to join it – Polish Agriculture Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

Nova Poshta, Shop-Express, Fondy under auspices of Nazovni promoting package to promote exports

Ukrainian grain shipments via Baltic ports to require investment in port infrastructure – Lithuanian PM

Enough food for domestic needs and for export – Shmyhal

SPF denies deliveries of titanium ore by United Mining Chemical Company to aggressor country

Energoatom has to repair four of nine NPP power units by winter – head of company

Five MPC members suggest cutting NBU key policy rate to 22% in July, three more back cutting to 20-21%, and 22.5-23%

State-owned companies to play key role in restoring Ukrainian economy after war ends – Deputy Economy Minister

Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant cuts output of rolled products by 3.3% in July compared to June, coke by 8.7%

AD
AD
AD
AD