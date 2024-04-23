Shmyhal: Govt allocates over UAH 8 bln for construction of fortifications

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, by redistributing state budget expenditures, has allocated more than UAH 8 billion for the construction of fortifications, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Our task is to create a reliable defensive rampart that will protect our soldiers and give our army more advantages on the battlefield," he said, according to the government's press service.

He said that since the beginning of 2024, the government has allocated almost UAH 38 billion to strengthen defense lines.

Shmyhal said the government will also direct all additional resources to the defense capability of the state. In particular, last week the government delegation held important meetings in the United States with representatives of the American administration, congressmen and senators from both parties, and heads of international financial institutions.

"We have important results. The House of Representatives of Congress passed a bill to help Ukraine. Almost $61 billion, of which $49.9 billion is defense spending. We received assurances that the bill will quickly pass through the Senate, be signed and come into force," he said.