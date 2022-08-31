5 sets of awards were played at Zenit Open squash tournament in Kyiv

Sport

On August 27-28, the charity squash tournament "Zenit Ukraine Open 2022" was held on the courts of the capital's fitness center "SPORT LIFE". The competition was attended by players from Romania, USA, Moldova, Lithuania, as well as athletes from Kyiv, Lvov, Kharkov, Dnipro, Khmelnitsky, Poltava, Kherson and Odessa.
Among the participants were awarded awards in 5 categories. The winners of the competition were:
Category Lady:
1. Anna Tarasova;
2. Alina Nizdrakova;
3. Oksana Gerasimenko.
Category M3
1. Arayik Sargsyan;
2. Stepan Kobzev;
3. Alexander Stepanyuk.
Category M2:
1. Maria Lovko;
2. Yulia Sikalenko;
3. Dmitry Tokar.
Category M1:
1. Alexey Alekseenko;
2. Evgeny Popko;
3. Nikita Petrov.
Category PRO Men:
1. Ruslan Sorochinsky;
2. Denis Yard;
3. Nikita Panov.
This year the tournament was held in Kyiv for security reasons, while Odessa has been the traditional venue for the competition for many years. According to tournament organizers Dmitry Shcherbakov and Maxim Urakin, the return of Zenit Open to the Black Sea coast is planned for next year.
"For the last 10 years, the tournament has been held in Odessa, and we know it under the name Zenit Black Sea Open. Now, due to the war, we were forced to change traditions and move the venue to Kyiv. At the same time, we plan to return to Odessa courts next year," Shcherbakov emphasized.
The executive director of the "All-Ukrainian Association of Squash Players" Oleksiy Usenko said that the association will contribute to the organization and holding of tournaments on a regular basis.
"The holding of such competitions improves the skills of our players and our cohesion, it is important not only to support Ukrainian sports, but also the country as a whole," Usenko stressed.
According to the organizers, the money raised at the tournament will be directed to charity and assistance to Ukraine.
"Zenit Open" is the most famous and largest international squash tournament in the history of independent Ukraine. The scale of the championship is evidenced by the number of countries and participants, as well as a large number of organizations involved in the preparation and holding of the competition.
The main fitness partner of the event is the national network of fitness clubs No. 1 "SPORT LIFE";
The main organizer of the tournament is "All-Ukrainian Association of Squash Players";
The main information partner of the tournament is the news agency "Interfax Ukraine";
The official sponsors were the company "MAXEVENTS" and the analytical center "Club of Experts";
Partner - Public Association "UKRSADVINPROM";
Prizes and gifts from the leading companies Tecnifibre and Reima;
The official water of the tournament is "KRAYNA";
Official beer of the tournament from TERMOPUB;
Tea Partner - At Market;
Official hotel of the tournament - "FAVOR";
Party partner restaurant - "OZERO".

