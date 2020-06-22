Press Conferences

19:10 22.06.2020

It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

2 min read

KYIV. June 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Only 15% of citizens know the Constitution of Ukraine good enough, head of Active Group sociological company Oleksandr Pozniy said.

"Being asked if one read the Constitution of Ukraine, 15% of respondents said that they have read it carefully and know it well," Pozniy said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, in a course of the telephone poll carried by the Active Group from June 7 and 9, a total of 1,236 people from all over Ukraine, except of occupied territories and Crimea, were polled. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.8%.

According to the survey, 42.3% of respondents read only separate provisions of the Fundamental Law, 24.1% once read something, but no longer remember it, 16.8% did not read, 1.8% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, 81.6% of respondents believe that the Constitution should be known (48% say it is not necessary to know, 33.6% - rather should know).

According to 4.3% of respondents, it rather unnecessary to know the Constitution, 2.3% - it should not be learned at all, and 11.8% found it difficult to answer.

Nearly 51.6% of respondents did not face a situation where ignorance of the provisions of the Constitution caused them difficulties or problems; 16.1% - faced such a situation; 23% – could probably faced it, but are not sure; and 9.3% found it difficult to answer the question.

Tags: #poll #conference #constitution
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:42 22.06.2020
Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

14:50 09.06.2020
Local election campaign in fact has started – Chernenko

Local election campaign in fact has started – Chernenko

16:15 03.06.2020
'Case about 43 paintings' was opened based on publication – Poroshenko's lawyer

'Case about 43 paintings' was opened based on publication – Poroshenko's lawyer

15:26 19.05.2020
MP Derkach hands over materials to PGO allegedly testifying to Biden's influence on Poroshenko

MP Derkach hands over materials to PGO allegedly testifying to Biden's influence on Poroshenko

18:12 12.05.2020
Ex-PGO chief Shokin asks Zelensky to react to unwillingness of law enforcers in investigation against illegal acts by Biden

Ex-PGO chief Shokin asks Zelensky to react to unwillingness of law enforcers in investigation against illegal acts by Biden

16:10 05.05.2020
'October 25' expert initiative declares possibility of holding early parliamentary elections along with local ones in spring of 2021

'October 25' expert initiative declares possibility of holding early parliamentary elections along with local ones in spring of 2021

15:57 25.04.2020
Ukraine Reform Conference schedule for July in Lithuania to be postponed

Ukraine Reform Conference schedule for July in Lithuania to be postponed

10:25 03.04.2020
Ukrainian pharmacies ask govt to help unblock import of substances

Ukrainian pharmacies ask govt to help unblock import of substances

17:57 02.04.2020
Ukraine's pharmacies propose creating ad hoc group to provide medicines amid spread of COVID-19

Ukraine's pharmacies propose creating ad hoc group to provide medicines amid spread of COVID-19

18:27 11.03.2020
Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

Investors in renewable energy to be forced to sue Guaranteed Buyer for non-payments under feed-in tariffs – market player

Poroshenko's lawyer about recordings of intl calls: We won't appear for interrogations based on 'video messages'

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in the wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

President Zelensky demonstrates his personal interest in criminal cases against Poroshenko – Novikov

Assisted reproductive medicine in Ukraine needs legislative regulation – expert

'October 25' expert initiative declares possibility of holding early parliamentary elections along with local ones in spring of 2021

Synevo transfers COVID-19 diagnostic equipment using PCR tests to Public Health Center

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians think most important task for women is housekeeping and family, for men – making money

Some 40% of Ukrainians believe that women are underrepresented in politics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD