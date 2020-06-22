It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

KYIV. June 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Only 15% of citizens know the Constitution of Ukraine good enough, head of Active Group sociological company Oleksandr Pozniy said.

"Being asked if one read the Constitution of Ukraine, 15% of respondents said that they have read it carefully and know it well," Pozniy said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, in a course of the telephone poll carried by the Active Group from June 7 and 9, a total of 1,236 people from all over Ukraine, except of occupied territories and Crimea, were polled. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.8%.

According to the survey, 42.3% of respondents read only separate provisions of the Fundamental Law, 24.1% once read something, but no longer remember it, 16.8% did not read, 1.8% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, 81.6% of respondents believe that the Constitution should be known (48% say it is not necessary to know, 33.6% - rather should know).

According to 4.3% of respondents, it rather unnecessary to know the Constitution, 2.3% - it should not be learned at all, and 11.8% found it difficult to answer.

Nearly 51.6% of respondents did not face a situation where ignorance of the provisions of the Constitution caused them difficulties or problems; 16.1% - faced such a situation; 23% – could probably faced it, but are not sure; and 9.3% found it difficult to answer the question.