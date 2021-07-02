Press Conferences

15:58 02.07.2021

67% of Ukrainians define themselves as believers, but only 10% of them are members of religious communities – study

3 min read

KYIV. June 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Only 10% of Ukrainians, who define themselves as believers, regularly visit religious houses. These are the data of a sociological study conducted by the Active Group social research company and the Expert Club analytical center and presented during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"Compared to the indicators of 2020, the number of people, who consider themselves rather non-believers, has grown in Ukraine. This figure has increased from 8 to 13% over the year. This may be due to the reverse transition from religious practices to secular ones due to the end of the critical phase of the pandemic in our country," the co-founder of the Expert Club, political scientist Daniel Bogatyrev said.

"Among people who consider themselves believers, 86% identify themselves as Orthodox Christians, 9% are Catholics, 1.2% are Islam believers, 0.7% Protestantism believers, 0.3% pagans, and 0.2% Judaism believers," Head of Active Group Oleksandr Pozniy said, summing up the results of the study.

In addition, Pozniy noted the correlation between adherence to Orthodox Christianity and the age of citizens. The study revealed an increase in the number of Orthodox believers among middle-aged and elder people.

According to Editor-in-Chief of the Ukraine in Arabic news portal Mohammad Farajallah, faith should meet the traditions and life of the nation in which it prevails.

"Ukraine has always been a multinational and poly-confessional state, but Orthodoxy has been and will remain the main religion in Ukraine. As for Islam here, the percentage of Muslims has remained generally unchanged thanks to the indigenous people, primarily the Crimean Tatars... Over the 30 years of independence, the number of immigrants professing Islam in Ukraine has not exceeded 50,000-100,000 people, which is not a significant figure," Farajallah said.

Many people select a particular confession based primarily on political considerations, political scientist and Head of the UP Foundation, Kost Bondarenko, said.

"If one looks at the realities, political engagement does not make it possible to talk about the churching of parishioners of certain confessions. It is one thing to declare the faith, but another thing is churching. This can be observed every year, when at the end of July religious processions are organized in honor of the feast of the Baptism of Rus. At the same time, the processions of the two confessions (UOC and OCU) are different. The number of parishioners of the UOC is usually 200,000-300,000 people who walk with crosses and banners, showing their adherence to Orthodoxy. At the same time, during the processions of the OCU, parishioners mostly go with national flags and portraits of the heroes of the Ukrainian pantheon. This really indicates to two approaches to religiosity in these confessions," Bondarenko said.

Watch the full video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HazeCIxjfVo

Subscribe to the Expert Club channel here.

Tags: #expert_club #christianity #orthodox #sociology
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:57 23.04.2021
Some 14.2% of Ukrainian speaking, 23.4% of Russian speaking people face negative attitude because of their native language

Some 14.2% of Ukrainian speaking, 23.4% of Russian speaking people face negative attitude because of their native language

16:29 22.03.2021
Majority of Ukrainians pessimistic about country's direction – poll

Majority of Ukrainians pessimistic about country's direction – poll

15:00 04.03.2021
Over 20% of Ukrainians would support Servant of People party in parliamentary elections – poll

Over 20% of Ukrainians would support Servant of People party in parliamentary elections – poll

16:16 18.02.2021
Some 44% of Ukrainians ready to refuse vaccination against COVID-19 – poll

Some 44% of Ukrainians ready to refuse vaccination against COVID-19 – poll

14:55 18.02.2021
More than half of Ukrainians do not plan to sell land shares after opening of land market – poll

More than half of Ukrainians do not plan to sell land shares after opening of land market – poll

17:01 27.07.2020
Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

19:10 22.06.2020
It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

15:31 04.07.2019
Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Energy Ministry mulling prospect of hydrogen production using atomic energy – Dpty Minister

Confectionery products increase by 15%-20% in 2021 due to high price of sugar – association

Dairy industry needs UAH 45 bln of govt support until 2030 to overcome crisis

Referendum on Donbas may pose threat to Ukraine's statehood – political scientists

No agreements between Biden, Putin on Ukraine better than ones in favor of Russia – political expert

Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Human rights activists demand exclusion of people considered mistakenly included in sanctions lists by NSDC decision of May 14, 2021

Almost half of Ukrainians use Ukrainian at home – poll

Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

Biden, Putin in Geneva to negotiate rules of confrontation between United States, Russia, including Ukraine – political scientists

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD