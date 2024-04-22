Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not believe in an Olympic truce format proposed by President of France Emmanuel Macron for the time of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"I do not believe in this truce format. I do not believe in any truce format with the Russian Federation. This is a lie, Emmanuel knows it, and he himself is a witness to it," the head of state said in an interview with journalist Hugo Décrypte.

"We were together in the Normandy Format. We went through this entire Minsk process together. France, Germany, Ukraine, we are all living witnesses. We are living witnesses that there is no such thing as a frozen conflict with Russia," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "at the moment when we signed the Normandy Format agreements, we agreed that there would now be a ceasefire. But at the front we had people who shot at our military."

"They trained their snipers, for example. They simply went hunting using telephone intercepts. They had a group of 20-30 specialists come in and kill our people every day with sniper shots for several months. That is, for Putin there is no truce, no Olympics, no authorities," Zelenskyy said.