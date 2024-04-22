Facts

Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress for approving the bill on assistance to Ukraine, and noted that of the almost $61 billion in total U.S. aid, $49.9 billion is defense spending.

"Thanks to the representatives of both parties and the American people for their solidarity. The total amount of aid is almost $61 billion: $49.9 billion - defense spending; $7.8 billion - potential budget support; $1.57 billion - economic assistance; $400 million - funds for border protection and humanitarian demining," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the Cabinet stressed that he expects the successful approval of the bill in the Senate within the next few days.

"Its implementation will mean more weapons for Ukraine, in particular long-range and air defense systems, strengthening macro-financial stability, including in financing priority budget expenditures. The continuation of the rapid restoration, primarily of critical infrastructure," said Shmyhal.

He also added: "The United States is once again demonstrating leadership and determination to fight for peace, security and a better future for Ukraine, Europe and the world."

