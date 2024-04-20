Facts

16:42 20.04.2024

Soldiers of one of military units of Ground Forces present on video of murder of policeman in Vinnytsia region – command

The command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that it would provide maximum assistance in a comprehensive and impartial investigation of the murder of a policeman in Vinnytsia region.

"In the video, which is being distributed in the media, there are servicemen of one of the military units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel.

"We express our deep condolences to the family of Maksym Zaretsky, a policeman who died during the night attack in Vinnytsia region. We bow our heads in mourning together with the employees of the National Police of Ukraine, who carry out tasks with us to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This is an irreparable loss, the perpetrators of this crime must be severely punished," the message says.

As reported, at about 01:40 on Saturday night, near the village of Yalanets of Bershadsky merged territorial community of Haisynsky district, unknown persons shot police officers who stopped a car to check. A 20-year-old policeman died from injuries, and his partner was injured. A police operation has been launched on the territory of Vinnytsia and Odesa regions. According to the National Police, it has already been possible to identify the persons probably involved in the commission of the crime, measures are being taken to establish their location and arrest.

Later, a video from the body camera of a law enforcement officer was released and information appeared that two active servicemen, a father and his son, may be involved in the attack. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine stated that the involvement of two servicemen in the commission of a crime was being checked, and announced the opening of criminal proceedings.

