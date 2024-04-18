Facts

17:28 18.04.2024

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, which was requested by President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss the protection of the Ukrainian sky and the supply of air defense equipment, will be held on Friday in a virtual format.

The relevant announcement was made by the headquarters of the alliance on Thursday.

On Friday, April 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will chair a virtual meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of NATO defense ministers. The virtual participation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is also expected, the announcement says.

Earlier, the date of the meeting was announced by Stoltenberg himself.

