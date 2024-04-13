Member of Congress: US House of Reps may consider Ukraine aid bill next week

Marjorie Taylor Greene, representing the Republican Party in the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, Speaker Mike Johnson plans to introduce a bill on aid to Ukraine tied to aid to Israel next week.

"Speaker Johnson could have brought a stand alone Israel aid package to the floor this week. But instead will likely tie Israel aid to $60 billion for Ukraine next week after Israel has already been attacked by Iran to pressure members of Congress to fund Ukraine in order to fund Israel," she said on X social network.

At the same time, Greene herself, who opposes military assistance to Kyiv, noted: "Do not tie Ukraine to Israel. Military assistance to Ukraine and Israel should not be connected with each other."

Johnson previously said that after the Easter holidays he intends to introduce a bill on additional assistance to Ukraine, which will include "important innovations."

As an example of innovation, the speaker cited the provision of a loan to Ukraine. According to him, "even President Trump has talked about the loan concept where we set up, we're not just giving foreign aid, we are setting up in our relationship where they can provide it back to us when the time is right."

He also mentioned the REPO Act, which provides for the confiscation of Russian sovereign assets frozen in the United States and transferring them to Ukraine.