Facts

14:39 12.04.2024

Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

2 min read
Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

A meeting of high-ranking EU officials will be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss the next stage of the humanitarian program for Ukraine, and Ukrainian representatives are also invited there, Director for Neighborhood the Directorate General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) at the European Commission Andreas Papaconstantinou said.

“In order to further strengthen aid effectiveness and coordination with Ukrainian and international partners and donors, I’m going to chair on the 16th of April, a senior officials meeting in Brussels. We have invited also the government and local NGOs from Ukraine to be there in Brussels to discuss the next phase of the humanitarian program. We will discuss where we’re going, we will listen, coordinate, and make the program even more effective,” Papaconstantinou said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to the representative of the European Commission, one of the main topics of the upcoming meeting of senior officials in mid-April will be stable financing, as well as how the EU is going to ensure that humanitarian funding continues for as long as needed.

He also added that providing assistance to frontline territories is one of the priorities of EU humanitarian assistance.

“We want to focus on those who are most vulnerable, especially in areas and oblasts close to the front line. The EU, through its humanitarian partners, has a strong presence in these areas. We also have humanitarian experts on the ground. And are essential not only to monitor the programs implemented by the partners, but also to co-shape the response and make the most effective use of the funding,” Papaconstantinou stressed.

Tags: #brussels #aid

MORE ABOUT

20:50 10.04.2024
More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

19:56 06.03.2024
Prosecutor General at EU Justice Council meeting: We strive to ensure high European standards

Prosecutor General at EU Justice Council meeting: We strive to ensure high European standards

20:22 05.03.2024
AFU medical forces to receive half of one mln first-aid kits – dpty defense minister

AFU medical forces to receive half of one mln first-aid kits – dpty defense minister

14:10 22.01.2024
URCS Cherkasy regional organization provides temporarily displaced persons with equipment for heating houses without gas

URCS Cherkasy regional organization provides temporarily displaced persons with equipment for heating houses without gas

21:12 21.12.2023
EC to pay Ukraine last EUR1.5 bln of EU's EUR18 bln macro-financial assistance for 2023

EC to pay Ukraine last EUR1.5 bln of EU's EUR18 bln macro-financial assistance for 2023

13:58 13.12.2023
$200 mln aid package for Ukraine to include ammunition for missile systems, air defense, artillery shells - US Dept of State

$200 mln aid package for Ukraine to include ammunition for missile systems, air defense, artillery shells - US Dept of State

10:40 07.12.2023
USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

19:04 27.11.2023
Ukrainian FM to visit Brussels on Nov 28-29

Ukrainian FM to visit Brussels on Nov 28-29

17:32 16.11.2023
Victims of Russia's missile attack on Selidove receive humanitarian aid from URCS

Victims of Russia's missile attack on Selidove receive humanitarian aid from URCS

20:13 14.11.2023
Dpty Defense Minister leaves for Brussels: We’re working on deepening cooperation with NATO at all levels

Dpty Defense Minister leaves for Brussels: We’re working on deepening cooperation with NATO at all levels

AD

HOT NEWS

There’re already more than 36,000 entries in register of missing persons under special circumstances, most of missing to be found after our Victory – Commissioner

Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

Search for 1,800 released from captivity stopped – Commissioner for Missing Persons

JKX Oil&Gas abandons sale of assets in Hungary, intends to become mid-sized energy company in CEE

Issue of mine clearance in Ukraine is one of main priorities for EU - Humanitarian Aid Operations Directorate

LATEST

Cabinet creates coordination center for integrated border management

There’re already more than 36,000 entries in register of missing persons under special circumstances, most of missing to be found after our Victory – Commissioner

Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

Cabinet appoints Sybiha as first dpty FM

Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

Search for 1,800 released from captivity stopped – Commissioner for Missing Persons

European Commission Directorate for Humanitarian Aid: We want to prevent any disruptions in education of Ukrainian children

JKX Oil&Gas abandons sale of assets in Hungary, intends to become mid-sized energy company in CEE

Humanitarian situation in areas close to front line in Ukraine very serious - Directorate of European Commission for Humanitarian Aid Operations

Esculab medical lab co-founder declares risks of stopping network, non-payment of salaries and taxes due to attempted raider takeover

AD
AD
AD
AD