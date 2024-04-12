Kremlin sending troops of Russia’s Pacific Fleet to war against Ukraine – GUR

In order to make up for the sanitary and irretrievable losses of the Russian occupation forces that they suffer during the fighting in Ukraine, as well as manning new military units, Moscow is sending personnel of the Russian Pacific Fleet, as well as the 11th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has reported.

"These military formations of the aggressor state have not previously been directly involved in conducting military operations against Ukraine," the GUR reported on the Telegram channel.

"According to the decision of commander of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation Viktor Liina, rotations to Syria have been completely stopped, and all personnel are sent to the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine. We are talking about 2,000 Russian servicemen from Primorsky Krai and Kamchatka of the Russian Federation," the message says.

It is also noted that about 400 more soldiers from among the military units of the 11th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense stationed in Khabarovsk Territory of Russia are "plugging holes of the 155th and 40th brigades of the Russian Marine Corps, which are fighting against Ukraine and are understaffed due to huge losses."

"Part of the personnel from the military formations of the Russian Far East will join the new motorized rifle brigade of the aggressor state, which is being formed in Voronezh," the GUR reports.