Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the country's military leadership on Wednesday, in particular to discuss the implementation of the missile program.

"I had a meeting on our missile program. The Commander-in-Chief, the Defense Minister, the Strategic Industries Minister, and the heads of relevant enterprises. Series production, new missile models. The details are not public, but our defense industry has the necessary results," he said in a video message.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "the main thing is that now the army uses these results."

During the meeting, the head of state also discussed the current situation on the front line with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and heard a report from Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.