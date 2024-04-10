Facts

20:26 10.04.2024

Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the country's military leadership on Wednesday, in particular to discuss the implementation of the missile program.

"I had a meeting on our missile program. The Commander-in-Chief, the Defense Minister, the Strategic Industries Minister, and the heads of relevant enterprises. Series production, new missile models. The details are not public, but our defense industry has the necessary results," he said in a video message.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "the main thing is that now the army uses these results."

During the meeting, the head of state also discussed the current situation on the front line with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and heard a report from Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

AD

HOT NEWS

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Around 50 MPs present at second reading of mobilization bill in parliament – Friz

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

LATEST

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Nordic, Baltic states establish Consultative Group to support Ukraine – Kuleba

Stoltenberg says Ukraine's strikes against Russian military targets outside Ukrainian territory acceptable

Around 50 MPs present at second reading of mobilization bill in parliament – Friz

Germany will transfer about 400 generators to Ukraine – embassy

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine with drones, mine clearing equipment

Lithuanian Defense Minister promises even more aid to Ukraine: We'll look for all ways and opportunities

AD
AD
AD
AD