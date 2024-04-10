Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces inflicted six missile and 65 air attacks on Ukraine, as well as shelled Ukrainian defense positions and settlements 61 times using multiple-launch rocket systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

According to the General Staff's updates issued on Wednesday in the evening, the enemy inflicted airstrikes on the vicinities of Derhachi, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Kurylivka, Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv region, Serebrianske Forestry in Luhansk region, Spirne, Verkhniokamyanske, Ivanivka, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Netailove, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine in Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhia region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery and mortar fire of the enemy.