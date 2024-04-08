Demand for used foreign cars imported to Ukraine in March accelerates growth rate to almost 50% – Ukrautoprom

The Ukrainian vehicle fleet was replenished with more than 21,000 used passenger cars imported from abroad in March, which is almost 1.5 times more than in the same month of 2023, the Ukrautoprom association reported on its Telegram channel.

As reported, in February of this year, registrations of imported used foreign cars grew by a third compared to February 2023, to 17,800 cars.

At the same time, according to the association, 6,700 new passenger cars were registered in March (an increase of 50%).

The largest share in the segment of used foreign cars last month continued to belong to gasoline cars – 48%. Next come: diesel with 25%; electric vehicles with 16%; cars with an autogas system with 6%; and hybrids with 5%.

The leader among imported second-hand goods remains the Volkswagen Golf with 1,146 registrations.

The top 10 most popular models also included: Renault Megane with 969 cars; Skoda Octavia with 763 cars; Volkswagen Passat with 653 cars; Nissan Leaf with 5446 cars; Volkswagen Tiguan with 544 cars; Nissan Rogue with 523 cars; Audi Q5 with 477 cars; Tesla Model 3 with 456 cars and Audi A4 with 401 cars.

The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in February, as in February, was 9.4 years.

In total, in January-March, 55,500 used passenger cars imported from abroad were first registered in Ukraine – 42% more than in that period in 2023.