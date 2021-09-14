Press Conferences

17:15 14.09.2021

Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

2 min read

KYIV. Sept 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – National online cinema SWEET.TV plans in 2021 to dub and voice over 50 films and 100 trailers in Ukrainian.

As director of SWEET.TV Oleksandr Rezunov said during a conference at the press center of Interfax-Ukraine, popularization of the Ukrainian language and Ukrainian-language content is the platform's social mission.

"For us, Ukrainianization of cinema has long become the norm. That is why the 'Hollywood in Ukrainian' project was created – the main social project of SWEET.TV. Within its framework, we, at our own expense, implement Ukrainian dubbing and voicing of films, cartoons and TV series that have not previously been translated into Ukrainian. To implement this project, SWEET.TV became the first Ukrainian online cinema to enter into direct contracts with Hollywood film studios specifically for the territory of Ukraine, not the CIS," he said.

According to Rezunov, during the year of the project's existence, 181 films, cartoons and TV series received the Ukrainian-language audio track. Also, 829 trailers sounded in Ukrainian.

"By the end of 2021, we plan to dub and voice more than 50 films and more than 100 trailers. We also created our own Foundation for the Development of Ukrainian Cinema and Television, where we transfer UAH 10 from each paid connection to SWEET.TV. The collected funds are directed to the implementation of new projects of talented Ukrainian directors," Rezunov said.

According to him, there are significant opportunities for the growth of OTT services in Ukraine: out of almost 15 million households in the country, only 4-4.5 million use pay TV services.

"Some 10 million Ukrainian households have never paid for television. They are the prospect for the development of the streaming services market, the so-called 'growth zone' for OTT companies," the SWEET.TV director said.

SWEET.TV is a Ukrainian OTT platform with over 260 TV channels, including HD and 4K, as well as products from Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, etc.

The platform has direct contracts with Disney, Paramount, Universal, Sony and other international content producers for dubbing media products specifically for the territory of Ukraine, and not for the CIS. The service creates Ukrainian-language dubbing for cult Hollywood films in the "Hollywood in Ukrainian" project.

Tags: #films #conference #duplication #tv #sweet
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 14.09.2021
Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV is for introduction of liability for viewing pirated content, restriction of operation of Russian streaming services in country

Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV is for introduction of liability for viewing pirated content, restriction of operation of Russian streaming services in country

14:29 10.09.2021
Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

17:28 08.09.2021
Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

14:39 27.08.2021
Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

13:47 20.08.2021
Servant of People, Opposition Platform for Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor pass to Verkhovna Rada – poll

Servant of People, Opposition Platform for Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor pass to Verkhovna Rada – poll

13:24 20.08.2021
Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

15:13 19.08.2021
Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

14:53 19.08.2021
Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

13:52 19.08.2021
Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

13:14 19.08.2021
Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Ukrainian Wikipedians have published a book dedicated to Mask and Bandera

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD