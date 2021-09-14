Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

KYIV. Sept 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – National online cinema SWEET.TV plans in 2021 to dub and voice over 50 films and 100 trailers in Ukrainian.

As director of SWEET.TV Oleksandr Rezunov said during a conference at the press center of Interfax-Ukraine, popularization of the Ukrainian language and Ukrainian-language content is the platform's social mission.

"For us, Ukrainianization of cinema has long become the norm. That is why the 'Hollywood in Ukrainian' project was created – the main social project of SWEET.TV. Within its framework, we, at our own expense, implement Ukrainian dubbing and voicing of films, cartoons and TV series that have not previously been translated into Ukrainian. To implement this project, SWEET.TV became the first Ukrainian online cinema to enter into direct contracts with Hollywood film studios specifically for the territory of Ukraine, not the CIS," he said.

According to Rezunov, during the year of the project's existence, 181 films, cartoons and TV series received the Ukrainian-language audio track. Also, 829 trailers sounded in Ukrainian.

"By the end of 2021, we plan to dub and voice more than 50 films and more than 100 trailers. We also created our own Foundation for the Development of Ukrainian Cinema and Television, where we transfer UAH 10 from each paid connection to SWEET.TV. The collected funds are directed to the implementation of new projects of talented Ukrainian directors," Rezunov said.

According to him, there are significant opportunities for the growth of OTT services in Ukraine: out of almost 15 million households in the country, only 4-4.5 million use pay TV services.

"Some 10 million Ukrainian households have never paid for television. They are the prospect for the development of the streaming services market, the so-called 'growth zone' for OTT companies," the SWEET.TV director said.

SWEET.TV is a Ukrainian OTT platform with over 260 TV channels, including HD and 4K, as well as products from Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, etc.

