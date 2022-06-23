Brand of govt portal Diia receives bronze of Cannes Lions festival in Creative Business Transformation

The brand of the government portal of electronic services (and the application of the same name) Diia received the bronze award of the international Cannes Lions festival in the Creative Business Transformation category, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"We received the first Cannes Lion for Diia. Diia was awarded with the bronze statuette in the Creative Business Transformation category. Thanks to our team and Fedoriv Agency. Now, we are officially a creative digital country," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

He previously reported that Diia was shortlisted for the Cannes Lions in two categories: Service Design and Experience Transformation.