11:00 05.04.2024

Blinken: Everyone, incl. USA, going to redouble efforts to find resources Ukraine needs

Blinken: Everyone, incl. USA, going to redouble efforts to find resources Ukraine needs

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following meetings at NATO headquarters, said that the United States and allies intend to redouble efforts to find the resources that Ukraine needs.

"In terms of stocks of equipment, supplies, yeah, we – one of the things we talked about today was everyone going back and taking an immediate and hard look at what can be made available. We know what the needs are: air defenses, artillery, munitions. So I believe, based on what I heard today, that everyone, including the United States, is going to double-back and as necessary double-down on finding the resources that Ukraine continues to need," Blinken said at a briefing at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

According to him, the adoption by the U.S. Congress of an aid package for Ukraine is the most important and most urgent.

"That would be the most immediate and most important source of the additional funds that Ukraine needs to help it continue to protect itself against the Russian aggression," he said.

In addition, the United States is discussing with its allies and NATO partners what can be done to ensure that Ukraine has the resources it needs, both in the near future and in the future, he emphasized.

"Because while we're working to address these immediate concerns, we're also working together to build out Ukraine's force for the future, a force that deter aggression and defend against it if it has to," Blinken said.

He also noted that more than 30 countries have already signed or are in the process of negotiating and signing bilateral agreements with Ukraine in the field of security.

"And we're, ourselves – the United States – working on our own bilateral agreement. But we're also looking at the role that NATO can and should play over time in supporting Ukraine. And this is an ongoing discussion that we'll have in the weeks ahead," Blinken said.

