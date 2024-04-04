Facts

11:00 04.04.2024

URCS volunteers help victims after Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv

The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) of Kharkiv region took part in eliminating the consequences of the night Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv.

"Volunteers of the rapid response unit of Kharkiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society quickly went to the site to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The victims were provided with first aid, first psychological aid, and helped evacuate from the damaged house," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

As reported, as a result of an enemy attack by strike drones in Kharkiv, four people were killed and 12 were injured to varying degrees.

Tags: #kharkiv #drones #urcs

