After drone strikes in Kharkiv, four dead, 12 injured – regional head

As a result of an attack by 15 UAVs in several waves in Kharkiv, four people were killed, of whom three employees of the State Emergency and 12 people were injured, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said on Thursday morning.

"At least 15 enemy drones were launched, some of them were shot down by air defense forces. In the city of Kharkiv, Novobavarsky district was under attack, an apartment building was damaged. The occupiers struck again, as a result of which three employees of the State Emergency Service who responded to the call were killed. Six more civilians were injured. As a result of an enemy drone hitting another 14-story building, the balconies of the upper floors were partially destroyed, glazing and structural elements were damaged. A 69-year-old woman was killed," he said

At 02:49, the invaders struck Saltivka district. No casualties.

"Four people died. In total, medical assistance was provided to 12 victims," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional military administration head also said that the invaders attacked the city of Lozova and Chuhuiv district.

"About 02:08, the invaders struck the city of Lozova, civilian infrastructure was damaged, five cars were on fire. There were no casualties. After 05:00 they struck again. Fortunately, also without casualties. At 03:05, the invaders struck Chuhuiv district. Also without casualties," Synehubov noted.

Law enforcement officers are working on the ground and recording terrorist crimes.