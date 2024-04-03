Finland's membership in NATO would have been impossible without Russia's aggression in Ukraine – Finnish President

Finland's membership in NATO would have been impossible without an aggressive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"The future of Ukraine is one of the priorities of our security policy. Frankly speaking, our membership in NATO would not have been possible without an aggressive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine. In February 2022, the Finnish people realized that this could not go on. We need to join NATO, we need to rally and provide collective resistance to this danger," he said.

The President of Finland noted that his country became the eighth to sign a security agreement with Ukraine. "We ourselves should never forget how the road to the EU and NATO was paved. For Ukraine, this means victory. And the Ukrainian victory is the defeat of Russia and Putin. And we want to play our part in that," he said.

Stubb said that this week the Finnish government decided on the 23rd package of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 188 million. "Basically, it's military aid. There are also air defense systems, as well as large-caliber artillery ammunition," he said.

In general, according to him, the volume of annual assistance to Ukraine is EUR 900 million per year.