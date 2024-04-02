Facts

21:26 02.04.2024

NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

3 min read
NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

NATO is working on the idea of a five-year aid package for Ukraine worth up to $100 billion, which will apply regardless of possible political changes in the West, in particular, if Donald Trump wins the U.S. elections, the Financial Times said on Tuesday with reference to sources.

"This will be crossing a Rubicon. NATO will have a role in coordinating lethal support to Ukraine... I see consensus emerging," one diplomat familiar with the situation told the newspaper.

According to several diplomats, the so-called "Mission for Ukraine" proposal was put forward by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. According to the plan, the alliance will have to jointly coordinate the use of an estimated $100 billion, which will be allocated by the 32 member countries of the alliance.

If approved, the proposal would give NATO control of the U.S.-led Contact Group on Ukraine and allow the alliance to manage the supply of lethal weapons to Kyiv, the newspaper said.

According to the publication, work on Stoltenberg's plan is taking place against the backdrop of the fact that the U.S. Congress has been unable to agree on a large aid package for Kyiv since last autumn.

At the same time, Stoltenberg's proposal, if implemented, will provide for a much more modest American financial participation than has been planned so far. Thus, according to one of the schemes under consideration, the United States will need to transfer only $16 billion to the general NATO fund.

The FT said this proposal will be discussed later this week by NATO foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels.

It is noted that Stoltenberg presented the proposal as a way to "protect the mechanism from the winds of political change." The Financial Times calls the possible victory of former U.S. President Trump in the November 2024 elections one of these changes.

Stoltenberg plans to reach an agreement before the NATO summit in Washington, which will be held in July this year. At the same time, two diplomats noted that the adoption of the plan requires the consent of all 32 members of the alliance, and negotiations could take months.

Supporters of Stoltenberg's idea, as noted by the Financial Times, believe that if they agree to the establishment of such a fund, NATO countries will be able to present to Kyiv the concrete results of the alliance summit, taking into account the fact that a significant number of member countries are opposed to the progress desired by Ukraine on the path to joining NATO alliance.

