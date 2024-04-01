Facts

20:44 01.04.2024

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KRYVYI RIH – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

1 min read

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KRYVYI RIH – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

Air defense of Ground Forces destroys 326 air targets in March

Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

LATEST

Moody's confirms Metinvest's ratings, changes outlook from negative to stable

Enemy mounts 7 missile, 61 air attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

Ukrainian aviation attacks seven places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

About a thousand kilometers of fortifications, several rings of defense built around Kyiv

Olena Zelenska: Despite war, schools and kindergartens have become places where healthy future of our children is laid

SBU helps to expose Medvedchuk's influence network in EU – source

Number of Russian occupiers' victims in Bucha not yet final – police

AD
AD
AD
AD