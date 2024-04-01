About a thousand kilometers of fortifications, several rings of defense built around Kyiv

About a thousand kilometers of fortifications and three rings of defense have been built around Kyiv, said Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the AFU Ground Forces.

"In the year ... we have done a huge amount of work. These are about 1,000 kilometers of fortifications, three rings of Kyiv's defense," Pavliuk stressed on the telethon broadcast on Sunday.

"The Chornobyl direction has been greatly strengthened. We have done everything so that there are no options for a sudden enemy approach," Pavliuk said.