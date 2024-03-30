Zelenskyy fires four advisors, including his commissioner for Ukrainian defenders' rights – decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Olena Verbytska from the post of advisor - commissioner of the President of Ukraine on issues for Ukrainian defenders' rights.

Decree No. 208/2024 dated March 30 was published on the website of the head of state.

The president also dismissed his external advisors Mykhailo Radutsky, Serhiy Trofimov and Oleh Ustenko from their posts.

Decrees No. 210/2024, 211/2024 and 212/2024 are also dated March 30 and published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

Radutsky heads the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care and Medical Insurance.

Trofimov previously served as first deputy head of the President's Office, but was dismissed by Zelenskyy's decree in November 2020 and appointed to the position of external advisor to the head of state. In the Office of the President, Trofimov was responsible for regional policy.

Ustenko was an advisor to the President of Ukraine on economic issues.