Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Portugal, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ukrainian ambassadors to Portugal, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

The relevant decrees on the appointment were published on the website of the head of state.

According to decree No. 83/2023, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mykola Nahorny, was concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Sudan.

According to decree No. 84/2023, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, Yuriy Pyvovarov, was concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

According to Decree No. 85/2023, Maryna Mykhailenko has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Portuguese Republic.