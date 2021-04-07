Facts

10:51 07.04.2021

Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassadors to the Netherlands, Belgium, Iraq, Thailand and Saudi Arabia

1 min read
Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassadors to the Netherlands, Belgium, Iraq, Thailand and Saudi Arabia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decrees dismissed Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Vsevolod Chentsov, Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, Representative of Ukraine to the European Union Mykola Tochytsky, Ambassador to Iraq Viktor Nedopas, Ambassador to Thailand, Laos and Myanmar Andriy Beshta, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Yemen Vadym Vakhrushev.

Corresponding decrees No. 142/2021, No. 143/2021, No. 144/2021, No. 145/2021, No. 147/2021 were published on the website of the head of state on April 6.

Tags: #ambassadors #decrees
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:38 22.12.2020
Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

13:37 16.12.2020
Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

12:04 16.12.2020
EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

12:51 11.02.2020
Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

18:05 19.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to 11 countries, in particular, U.S., Armenia, Turkmenistan, Cyprus, Argentina and Vatican

Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to 11 countries, in particular, U.S., Armenia, Turkmenistan, Cyprus, Argentina and Vatican

17:46 23.10.2018
Poroshenko receives credentials from ambassadors of Israel, Qatar, Belgium, Iceland

Poroshenko receives credentials from ambassadors of Israel, Qatar, Belgium, Iceland

18:01 13.07.2018
Ukrainian president appoints new ambassadors to Bulgaria and Algeria

Ukrainian president appoints new ambassadors to Bulgaria and Algeria

12:51 25.06.2018
Poroshenko appoints ambassadors of Ukraine to Switzerland, Denmark

Poroshenko appoints ambassadors of Ukraine to Switzerland, Denmark

17:00 26.04.2018
Ambassadors of Germany and France: Anti-corruption court should become the key element of anti-corruption system in Ukraine

Ambassadors of Germany and France: Anti-corruption court should become the key element of anti-corruption system in Ukraine

10:26 21.06.2016
Poroshenko appoints Ambassadors to Norway, Malaysia

Poroshenko appoints Ambassadors to Norway, Malaysia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

COVID-19 vaccine may appear on commercial market later than expected – Radutsky

No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

TCG's emergency meeting on Donbas scheduled for 15:00, agenda includes return to compliance with ceasefire – Arestovych

PGO ensures compensation for UAH 230 mln of losses from tax evasion by ex-head of PrivatBank department to court

LATEST

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

COVID-19 vaccine may appear on commercial market later than expected – Radutsky

Compulsory medical insurance should appear in Ukraine in 2023 – Radutsky

National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

Polish Foreign Minister to pay working visit to Ukraine on Thursday

No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

TCG's emergency meeting on Donbas scheduled for 15:00, agenda includes return to compliance with ceasefire – Arestovych

Ukraine does not seek escalation of situation in Donbas - NSDC secretary

Yermak: Center for countering disinformation needs support, interaction with journalists, society

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD