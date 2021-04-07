Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassadors to the Netherlands, Belgium, Iraq, Thailand and Saudi Arabia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decrees dismissed Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Vsevolod Chentsov, Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, Representative of Ukraine to the European Union Mykola Tochytsky, Ambassador to Iraq Viktor Nedopas, Ambassador to Thailand, Laos and Myanmar Andriy Beshta, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Yemen Vadym Vakhrushev.

Corresponding decrees No. 142/2021, No. 143/2021, No. 144/2021, No. 145/2021, No. 147/2021 were published on the website of the head of state on April 6.