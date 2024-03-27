Facts

19:57 27.03.2024

Number of victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv increased to 19 – Zelenskyy

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the number of victims as a result of the Russian army dropping large-caliber ammunition in Kharkiv has increased to 19, and people are receiving the necessary assistance.

“Kharkiv. Russian terror against the city is becoming increasingly heinous. Russia continues to try to force over a million people into a blackout, as well as to launch missiles and Shahed drones on a regular basis. There are now aerial bombs as well. They struck an ordinary street, houses, a school, and ordinary civilian infrastructure. As of now, one person has been reported killed. My condolences to the victim's loved ones,” the President said on Telegram.

According to him, at least 19 people have already been injured, including children.

“At least 19 people were injured, including two children: a girl born in 2022 and a boy born in 2023. All of the victims are receiving the necessary assistance. All services are on the scene, and I am grateful to everyone who is working to restore Kharkiv's normal life day after day,” Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed that strengthening the Ukrainian air defense and accelerating the provision of F-16s to Ukraine by partners are vital tasks.

“There are no rational explanations for why Patriots, which are plentiful around the world, are still not covering the skies of Kharkiv and other cities and communities under attack by Russian terrorists. Every day, we work to provide better protection for our people and Ukraine,” the head of state stated.

Earlier, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported that the Russians attacked Kharkiv with a powerful guided UMPB-30 ammunition (the explosion force is an average between an air bomb and a missile).

