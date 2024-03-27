Ukraine joins WIPO ALERT to counteract pirated websites – Economy Ministry

Ukraine has become the 15th state to fill the WIPO ALERT (World Intellectual Property Organization) platform with information, created to counter the work of websites that violate intellectual property rights, the Ministry of Economy has reported on its website.

"Ukraine has become one of the first countries in the world to comprehensively implement an appropriate mechanism based on a secure online platform to which authorized WIPO member states can upload information about websites and applications that violate copyright from the point of view of national norms," First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko is quoted in a press release.

It is clarified that the relevant order approving the procedure for the formation and maintenance of a national list of websites with suspected non-compliance with intellectual property rights was adopted by the Ministry of Economy on March 21, 2024.

According to the press-release, the subjects of copyright and/or related rights can submit a request to the IP office to register a suspicious website.

"The priority task of the Ministry of Economy is to ensure transparent business conditions in areas economically related to the distribution of content on various platforms on the Internet, to reduce cases of unfair or opaque competition," said Deputy Minister of Economy Vitaliy Kindrativ.

The WIPO ALERT Database is a secure online platform administered by WIPO, to which authorized participants of the member States of this organization can upload lists with detailed information about websites (as well as mobile applications) that are reasonably suspected of violating intellectual property rights.