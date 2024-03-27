Zelenskyy visits location of 117th separate territorial defense brigade in Sumy region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the location of the 117th separate territorial Defense Brigade as part of a working trip to Sumy region, his press service reports.

The Head of State listened to the reports by commander of the Siversk operational and tactical grouping Major General Dmytro Krasylnykov and commander of the brigade Colonel Maksym Aksamytovskyi on the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the brigade and interaction with neighboring units.

The commander of the 117th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade reported on the ratio of forces, equipment and weapons, informed about the peculiarities and dynamics of the enemy's use of guided aerial bombs. During the meeting, the President and the commanders discussed the necessary means of countering this type of weapon.

Zelenskyy was briefed on the organization of defense across three lines of defense. The current needs for weapons and equipment were discussed.

The Head of State also inspected the command post of the brigade, in particular, the support forces department, air defense department, and decision-making center. The President spoke to the defenders of Ukraine and thanked them for their daily service during the war.

The President awarded servicemen of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, the Orders For Courage, III class, medals For Military Service to Ukraine and To the Defender of the Motherland.