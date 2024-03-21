Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

According to updated information, as a result of the morning rocket attack in Kyiv region, 69 private houses, a number of apartments in five multi-storey buildings, 11 non-residential facilities were damaged, head of the Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"The number of damaged objects has increased. Now there are 69 private houses. Most of them have partially broken windows, doors, roofs and walls have been cut. There are also almost completely destroyed houses. A number of apartments in five high-rise buildings of the region were damaged," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

In addition, facades, windows, fences of two lyceums were damaged due to falling debris in the region. Classes at these educational institutions will be conducted online. Fourteen vehicles and 11 non-residential facilities were also damaged, including a medical laboratory, fences, garages, utility rooms.

The head of the Regional Military Administration said that doctors promptly operated on one of the victims, her condition is stable, of moderate severity. The other three victims received medical assistance and refused hospitalization.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a massive rocket attack in Kyiv region, four people were injured, one of them was hospitalized, there is destruction and fires in four districts of the region: more than 40 private residential buildings, two high-rise buildings, 12 cars were damaged.